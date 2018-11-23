Mian Mir Hospital needs to be revamped: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan paid a surprise visit of Mian Mir Hospital in which he inspected different sections and reviewed the facilities being provided there.

He took serious notice of the complaints regarding some sections of the hospital and issued on-the-spot directions to take action and improve the facilities. Talking with patients and citizens, Aleem Khan said that as compared to the past regime, the present government has a great commitment to improve the standard of the facilities in all hospitals and especially in Mian Mir Hospital there is a lot of room for improvement on which there would be no compromise. He said that he as minister initiated a number of steps for Mian Mir Hospital in 2006-7 but unfortunately only because of his name plate the PML-N government put this project in cold storage and Mian Mir Hospital could not be functional for 10 years. He assured that now he himself would ensure to upgrade the facilities in this hospital and every patient coming here would be given positive response.

He took a round of the hospital and inspected various sections. He directed to improve the facilities in Eye and Gynae Departments and upgrade the working for the medical tests in laboratory and for the provision of medicines to the patients. He said that medical facilities in outdoor and indoor should be up to the satisfaction of the common man and doctors and para medical staff should take it as a mission.

LGH issues: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has promised to solve all problems of Lahore General Hospital and Postgraduate Medical Institute especially the issues relating to campus and hostels and residential colonies for doctors and staff for which land would be provided on priority basis. She expressed this while talking to media at Lahore General Hospital where she inspected different sections, according to a press release issued by LGH administration here on Thursday.

The minister reached emergency department of Lahore General Hospital without any intimation and inquired about the facilities being provided there. She talked to patients and their attendants who expressed satisfaction on the arrangement being done by the management there.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid appreciated the policy of allowing patients and their attendants in the emergency department of the hospital and praised the performance of Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq in this regard.