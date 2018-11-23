close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Two DCs, others transferred

Lahore

November 23, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification for transfer and posting of the following officers, including two deputy commissioners (DCs) on Thursday.

According to the notification, Manzoor Hussain, DG Public Libraries Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, and Saif Anwar Jappa, DG PHA Rawalpindi, as DC Jhelum. The order regarding transferring Additional Secretary Management & Professional Development Department Tajammal Abbas and posting him as Additional Secretary Cooperatives Department has been cancelled. Kalsoom Saqib, under transfer as Additional Secretary MPDD, has replaced Humera Ikram, Vice Commissioner PESSI (on acting charge basis), already transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Cooperatives.

Services of Bushra Naseer, under transfer as Deputy Secretary (DS) Population Welfare, have been placed at the disposal of DG LDA for further posting. Asif-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), has been transferred and posted as DS Population Welfare, Tanveer Jhandir, Additional DC (Hqrs) Bahawalpur (present on a training course) as Additional DC (General) RY Khan, Ihsan Ali Jamali, Additional DC (revenue) RY Khan, as Additional DC (Hqrs) Bahawalpur, Capt. (retd) Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Director (operations) PFA, as Additional DC (revenue) RY Khan and Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment, as Additional DC (revenue) Sahiwal.

