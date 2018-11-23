FPCCI official to attend Turkey moot

ISLAMABAD: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President, FPCCI left for Turkey to participate in the 32nd Conference of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), a statement said on Thursday.

The conference with the theme “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”, is scheduled for 23-24 November, 2018 in Istanbul.

The statement said Nasir would address the session of Asian Council on Water, Energy and Environment and as a panelist and would highlight the issues related to water, energy and environment of Asia and Pacific region including Pakistan.

The FPCCI statement said the CACCI is a platform of 29 Chambers of Commerce and Industry playing an important role in developing and promoting economic activities amongst Asia and Pacific Region.