close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

FPCCI official to attend Turkey moot

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President, FPCCI left for Turkey to participate in the 32nd Conference of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), a statement said on Thursday.

The conference with the theme “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”, is scheduled for 23-24 November, 2018 in Istanbul.

The statement said Nasir would address the session of Asian Council on Water, Energy and Environment and as a panelist and would highlight the issues related to water, energy and environment of Asia and Pacific region including Pakistan.

The FPCCI statement said the CACCI is a platform of 29 Chambers of Commerce and Industry playing an important role in developing and promoting economic activities amongst Asia and Pacific Region.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business