FPCCI official to attend Turkey moot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President, FPCCI left for Turkey to participate in the 32nd Conference of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), a statement said on Thursday.
The conference with the theme “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”, is scheduled for 23-24 November, 2018 in Istanbul.
The statement said Nasir would address the session of Asian Council on Water, Energy and Environment and as a panelist and would highlight the issues related to water, energy and environment of Asia and Pacific region including Pakistan.
The FPCCI statement said the CACCI is a platform of 29 Chambers of Commerce and Industry playing an important role in developing and promoting economic activities amongst Asia and Pacific Region.
ISLAMABAD: Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President, FPCCI left for Turkey to participate in the 32nd Conference of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI), a statement said on Thursday.
The conference with the theme “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”, is scheduled for 23-24 November, 2018 in Istanbul.
The statement said Nasir would address the session of Asian Council on Water, Energy and Environment and as a panelist and would highlight the issues related to water, energy and environment of Asia and Pacific region including Pakistan.
The FPCCI statement said the CACCI is a platform of 29 Chambers of Commerce and Industry playing an important role in developing and promoting economic activities amongst Asia and Pacific Region.
Comments