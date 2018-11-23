Welcome to the jungle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad is being converted into a concrete jungle. It is shocking to see high-rise buildings under construction on the green belts opposite F-9 Park.
The prime minister is requested to save the original Islamabad plan from further destruction and save the green belts to maintain a healthy living environment in Islamabad.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
