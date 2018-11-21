CM stresses strict financial discipline

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has called for maintaining a strict financial discipline and discouraging the waste of resources.

The waste of resources is a history now. The government would ensure spending of each and every penny of the exchequer for the public welfare, he added, while addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

An official handout said Ministers Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Energy Saleem Khan and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister highlighted the reforms agenda. He said he had already directed for stringent measures to ensure austerity at all levels of governance both at structural and agency levels.

He said he had already set the right direction that was part of the 100 days agenda for the next five years where the provincial government would demonstrate shrewdness in the decision making in the multifaceted areas to develop the natural advantages of different areas of the province.

The chief minister central districts had some other advantages that would be focused on to explore and exploit and his government is working on these lines.

The KP government is committed to developing and the northern divisions both Hazara and Malakand which is the third area where tourism has unmatched but untapped potential, he added.

The chief minister said this approach had been made after a thorough deliberation and prepared while keeping in view the 100 days planning phase of his government.