Embiid powers 76ers over Suns

WASHINGTON: Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to power Philadelphia over the Phoenix Suns 119-114 on Monday, keeping the 76ers the National Basketball Association’s only unbeaten team at home.

The 24-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer made 12-of-23 shots from the floor and added three steals as the Sixers improved to 9-0 at home and 12-7 overall despite trailing 62-57 at half-time.

“It was good,” Embiid said. “We can’t be taking possessions off. Tonight we did. We had a lull but we picked it up. I was just trying to do my job.”

Australian playmaker Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers while Jimmy Butler added 16 in his fourth game since coming from Minnesota to the 76ers, who won for third time in four days.

“It’s great,” Embiid said of Butler’s arrival. “He helps us a lot, especially on the defensive end. We’ve got to have him. We’ve got to keep working and he’s going to take us a long way.”

Devin Booker scored a game-high 37 points with eight assists for the Suns while Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton, the top pick in this year’s NBA draft, added 17 points and nine rebounds.

“He’s going to be a really good big man in this league,” Embiid said of Ayton, whom he had taunted on social media before the season.