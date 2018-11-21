Kh Omar Farooq laid to rest in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: Noted industrialist Khwaja Omar Farooq’s Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Govt Girls College ground here on Tuesday and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. He was the brother of former chief justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khwaja and Khwaja Hassan Muttaqi, and father-in-law of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who attended his funeral prayers. A large number of people including judges, lawyers and notables of the city also attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. Quran Khwani will be held for the departed soul at his Lahore residence after Asr prayers on Saturday, Nov 24, 2018.