close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Kh Omar Farooq laid to rest in Wazirabad

National

November 21, 2018

Share

WAZIRABAD: Noted industrialist Khwaja Omar Farooq’s Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Govt Girls College ground here on Tuesday and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. He was the brother of former chief justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khwaja and Khwaja Hassan Muttaqi, and father-in-law of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, who attended his funeral prayers. A large number of people including judges, lawyers and notables of the city also attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. Quran Khwani will be held for the departed soul at his Lahore residence after Asr prayers on Saturday, Nov 24, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan