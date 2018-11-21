close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
IG centre to be linked to OPC

Lahore

November 21, 2018

LAHORE: For timely resolution of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, the IGP Police Complaint Centre 8787 will be integrated with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, shortly.

The decision was made by the inspector general of police, Punjab, during his meeting with four delegates of OPC at the Central Police Office here on Tuesday. The delegation discussed the pending cases of overseas Pakistanis relating to Police Department. The IG was told the commission had received 2,092 complaints so far, out of which, 1,659 had been addressed while 433 were lying pending in various police districts.

The IG directed the AIG Operations to issue instructions to all DPOs to address the pending complaints within 30 days and inform the IG office accordingly. The IG directed that the officers of inspector rank be deputed at all the counters established at DPO offices and all junior officers be replaced immediately.

