Five housing scam accused jailed

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded 15-year jail term to five convicts over the charges of looting public money in a housing society. The court imposed a fine of Rs 58 million on them. The convicts including Ghulam Ali, Zaka Ullah, Assad Alia, Riaz Bhatti and Ahmad Shah looted a large amount of public money in Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala. The court acquitted accused Farrukh Zaman in this case and declared a female accused, Tanveer Hamyoun, as proclaimed offender.