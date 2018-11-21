close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Five housing scam accused jailed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded 15-year jail term to five convicts over the charges of looting public money in a housing society. The court imposed a fine of Rs 58 million on them. The convicts including Ghulam Ali, Zaka Ullah, Assad Alia, Riaz Bhatti and Ahmad Shah looted a large amount of public money in Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala. The court acquitted accused Farrukh Zaman in this case and declared a female accused, Tanveer Hamyoun, as proclaimed offender.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore