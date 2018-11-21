Five housing scam accused jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded 15-year jail term to five convicts over the charges of looting public money in a housing society. The court imposed a fine of Rs 58 million on them. The convicts including Ghulam Ali, Zaka Ullah, Assad Alia, Riaz Bhatti and Ahmad Shah looted a large amount of public money in Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala. The court acquitted accused Farrukh Zaman in this case and declared a female accused, Tanveer Hamyoun, as proclaimed offender.
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded 15-year jail term to five convicts over the charges of looting public money in a housing society. The court imposed a fine of Rs 58 million on them. The convicts including Ghulam Ali, Zaka Ullah, Assad Alia, Riaz Bhatti and Ahmad Shah looted a large amount of public money in Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala. The court acquitted accused Farrukh Zaman in this case and declared a female accused, Tanveer Hamyoun, as proclaimed offender.
Comments