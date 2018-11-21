11th International Urdu Conference begins tomorrow

The four-day 11th International Urdu Conference 2018 is set to begin in Karachi tomorrow, November 22, and will last until November 25. It will feature scholars, poets and others associated with the language from as far away as Denmark and the US.

This was announced by Karachi Arts Council president Ahmed Shah at a press conference at the Arts Council on Tuesday afternoon. Shah, in passing, mentioned that up until 2018, there had been no festivals in town. The trend, he said, was set by the holding of the International Urdu Conference in 2008 and soon after other festivals followed like the annual Karachi Literature Festival, which is being held in town with clockwork regularity for over a decade now, the children’s literature festival, and other theatre and youth festivals.

“Our programmes have all been to the benefit of the citizens, especially the youth who have been given recourse to healthy pastimes and activity,” he said. He lauded the cooperation of the media in this regard and said that it was on account of the active cooperation of the media that today the conference was known to be the largest Urdu conference the world over.

He said an unusual feature, a first this time, would be a session on cyberspace, exploring the role of cyberspace in the promotion of the language. Besides, he said, there would be a session on Naatia literature, a special session on the late Jaun Elia and one on the late Mushtaq Yousfi.

The second day, among other things, will feature Ghazals by vocalist Tina Sani to pay tribute to Ghalib and Faiz. It will also feature readings by the internationally renowned film personality, Zia Mohyuddin.

The notable performance on the third day will be a Mushaira. Besides, there will also be dance performances and musical programmes. Shah announced that among those from overseas, there would be Aamir Hussain and Raza Ali Abdi from the UK, Bushra Iqbal and Arif Naqvi from Germany, Daniel Joseph and Rehana Qamar from the US, and a scholar from China, Tang Mang Shang, who, apart from the language, will be speaking on the China-Pakistan ties and how the future bodes for them.

The inauguration of the conference will be performed by the chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while the closing ceremony will be performed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.