Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Speaker summons NA session on Friday

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned the requisitioned session of the National Assembly to meet on Friday afternoon (November 23).

Signed by 88 members, the PML-N parliamentarians submitted requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday last. The NA speaker as per Article 54 (3) is bound to summon the session within 15 days of the requisition notice receiving the requisition notice which must be signed by at least one fourth members of total strength of the House.

The main opposition party wanted to discuss issues like NAB as tool against opposition, 100 days performance of the incumbent government with particular reference to prevailing economic situation and brutal murder of SP Tahir Dawar after his abduction from centre of Islamabad. The PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb has expressed the hope that the speaker would issue production orders of the opposition leader, Shahbaz Sharif.

