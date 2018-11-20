New labour policy to be prepared, says minister

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan visited the Social Security Hospital at Madina Town and checked the facilities being provided to the labourers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Punjab government would protect their rights. He said that up-gradation of the Social Security Hospital besides establishment of a new health centre for the labourers was his utmost agenda. He also took a briefing on the progress of the hospital and asked the hospital administration to provide every possible health facility to the patients.

Later, the provincial minister visited the Maternal Newborn and Child Healthcare Hospital. He appreciated the health services being provided to the mother and child at the centre. Meanwhile, the minister visited the Workers Welfare Boys Higher Secondary School at Johar Iqbal Colony and observed the educational process. He inspected classrooms, science laboratories and other parts of the school and asked the principal to provide the best education to the youths.

Later, the minister visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met the industrialists. He said that a new labour policy would be prepared. He took a briefing from the labour and social security officers and ordered them that the performance-based policy would be implemented. The minister also met the labour leaders at Circuit House.