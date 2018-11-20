Unlicensed arms seized from shop

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have recovered a huge cache of unlicenced weapons from the shop of a local dealer as the arms were beyond the permissible limit. The police said during the checking of local arms dealers, a police party recovered 50 pistols of 30 bore, 14 shotguns of 12 bore and 5500 cartridges of different bores from the Tayyab Ali Arms Dealer in Haripur city.The police said the seized weapons were illegal as the owner possessed the weapons beyond the limit of his licence. The owner was also arrested.