Tue Nov 20, 2018
Ibne Ahmad
November 20, 2018
Poetry collection launched at RAC

Islamabad

Ibne Ahmad
November 20, 2018

Islamabad: Literary and cultural organisation ‘Harf-o-Awaz’ held a ceremony at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to launch a Punjabi poetry collection by Irfan Sadiq, a literary figure from Lahore. The book is entitled ‘Loon Loon Wich Adeek.’

Dr. Ehsan Akbar, a renowned poet and literary critic presided over the ceremony. Dr. Ehsan Akbar said poet's thoughts are expressed through various styles and mostly this poetry deals with contemporary realities. His poetry belongs to the realm of emotions, of sensibilities and imagination. It does passionately grapple with some of the psychological and social difficulties of present-day life and chronicles subjective realities in the shape of particular predicament of the people.

Ali Akbar Abbas, a famous poet, who was the chief guest, said by following the paths of emotion, sensitivity and the imagination, Irfan Sadiq’s poetry transmits knowledge and human values. Better still, it shapes the human being, body and soul.

“Poetry is the treasure, which never fades away with time and whose value never depreciates. To every poet to read and to write, as well as to absorb each word is a pleasure. Poetry, like any other form of artistic creation, is one of the pillars of the humanities. Warmth, love and softness it oozes moves the readers literally and, gives them a glimpse of how beauty can be seen or even can be felt,” he added.

