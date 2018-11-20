FJMU MBBS first prof classes begin

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University started MBBS first professional classes here on Monday.

Oath-taking ceremony of first year MBBS was held. Vice Chancellor Professor Aamir Zaman Khan and former Principal of the then Fatima Jinnah Medical College Professor Majeed Ch administrated the oath. Pro VC Prof Shireen Khawar, Registrar Prof Bilquis Shabbir and huge crowd of parents and students and faculty attended the ceremony.

KEMU: An introductory ceremony was organised in the honour of the newly-admitted MBBS students at King Edward Medical University, Lahore in the new auditorium. More than 300 students and their parents were invited to attend this ceremony. It is pertinent to mention here that for the secession 2018-19 the students securing more than 92.50 percent marks have been declared eligible to get admission in this prestigious institution which is the top most merit in the province. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Ijaz Hussain, Deans, Registrar and all the faculty members of KEMU welcome and congratulate the students and their parents. The Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, in his address, said that it is the dream of thousands medical student to become KEMCOLIAN, you are the lucky one you get the admission in KEMU.