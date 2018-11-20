Molinari stunned by ‘incredible’ 2018

DUBAI: Newly-crowned European number one Francesco Molinari said he would have “laughed” if anyone had predicted his successes in an “incredible” 2018 campaign that culminated with the Race To Dubai title on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Italian, who lifted his maiden major title at the British Open in July, wrapped up top spot in the European Tour’s Order of Merit as his only rival for the title, his good friend and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, failed to win the DP World Tour Championship.

“I can’t wait to go back and sit down and really relive the last few months,” said Molinari after finishing tied for 26th in the United Arab Emirates.“I’m not very proud of this week for the way I played but obviously I will remember it for a long time.

“It’s just an incredible achievement again. I know I keep saying everything has been incredible, but if I think where I was before Wentworth this year, if someone told me I would go on to win Wentworth, win on the PGA Tour, win the Open, five points at the Ryder Cup, I probably would have laughed.”