tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday asked clinical staff in public health facilities to maintain their attendance in order to avoid any unpleasant situation. She was chairing a meeting of primary and secondary healthcare department. “Achieving target of clinical attendance is a must,” she said.
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday asked clinical staff in public health facilities to maintain their attendance in order to avoid any unpleasant situation. She was chairing a meeting of primary and secondary healthcare department. “Achieving target of clinical attendance is a must,” she said.
Comments