close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Clinical staff

National

November 20, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday asked clinical staff in public health facilities to maintain their attendance in order to avoid any unpleasant situation. She was chairing a meeting of primary and secondary healthcare department. “Achieving target of clinical attendance is a must,” she said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan