Global Markets Outlook 2018 by HBL

HBL aims to provide an exceptional level of service to all its clients, and to provide thought leadership in the area of financial and economic sector growth and development. With these objectives in mind, HBL hosted a series of high profile seminars in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in November 2018 entitled Global Markets Outlook 2018. These events were attended by leaders and executives in industry as well as the not-for-profit sector and public sector officials.

The world economy, and Pakistan in particular, is facing tremendous headwinds in terms of financial market volatility and macro-economic imbalances; and the seminars were organized to provide HBL’s customers with unparalleled in-depth insight on the prevailing scenario and on the outlook for the future.

These events commenced with an address by Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb – President & CEO, HBL, followed by a dissection of Pakistan’s macro-economic trends by Dr. Mushtaq Khan, a renowned economist. Mr. Risha A. Mohyeddin - Global Treasurer, HBL, presented an international perspective on the subject, in particular focusing on international financial crises. Mr. Khurram Hussain, moderator for the evening, then invited a panel of distinguished guests to share their views and experience – ranging from public sector policy-making to running successful industrial enterprises - with the audience. The events concluded with Q & A sessions in which the audience directed questions to the panel relating to policy-making, future trends and economic growth.

HBL received extremely positive feedback from the participants for the opportunity to gain valuable insights on the economic trends of the domestic and international markets.

HBL received extremely positive feedback from the participants for the opportunity to gain valuable insights on the economic trends of the domestic and international markets.