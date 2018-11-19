Trader robbed of Rs2 million in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Armed men robbed a trader of Rs2 million in Akora Khattak on main Grand Trunk Road on Sunday.The robbery left two people injured for resisting the bid.

Akbar Khan, an Afghan national and currently living in Shna Wana Camp, told the police at the DHQ Hospital that he ran a grocery shop in Akora Khattak. He said he was going home along with his friends Noorullah, Imran, Ashok and Zar Mohammad after receiving Rs1.5 million from the sale of a plot of land and Rs0.5 million from his shop totalling Rs2 million.

The man said three robbers intercepted his car near the railway crossing on the GT Road, snatched the money at gunpoint and fled the scene. Akbar Khan said the robbers opened fire when his friends tried to follow the car, causing injuries to two people. The police launched an investigation after registering a complaint.