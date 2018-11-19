close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Position holders of Swat board exams awarded prizes

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

Share

MINGORA: Students were awarded prizes on Sunday for distinctive positions in the matriculation and intermediate examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Swat.

A ceremony was held at Mehmood Khan Auditorium of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Swat, wherein Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakim Khan, and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Gran distributed the cash awards and medals among the top three position holders.

The students with the first position won a gold medal with Rs50000 cash, the second position holder got a silver medal with Rs45000, and the third position holder won the bronze medal, with Rs40000 cash prize.On the occasion, the provincial government representatives also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings, ie Mehmood Khan Auditorium and Saidu Conference Hall.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar