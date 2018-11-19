VC says steps taken to promote education

SWABI: Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak has said the Women UniversitySwabi is committed to empowering young women through quality education, research and innovations.

Briefing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department Secretary Manzoor Ahmad and others at the university, she said the university had taken a number of initiatives for the promotion of education, research and development of infrastructure to facilitate students.

She said the faculty members had been advised to inculcate values like social responsibility and empathy among the students so that they could play their due role for the betterment of humanity.

The teachers had also been directed to inspire the students by setting personal examples of honesty and integrity, the vice-chancellor. Prof Khanzadi Fatima also apprised the officials of the university’s ADP project and construction work on academic, administration and hostels.

Later, the official visited different sections and facilities of the university. He met faculty and students. The secretary lauded performance of the university and appreciated the efforts of the vice-chancellor in shaping the character of students.