Poor arrangements at Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Adviser to chief minister, Ch Muhammad Akram, has said the real objective of Sunday bazaars has been ignored and consumers are being fleeced in these markets.

During his visits to different Sunday bazaars the adviser said the basic objective of weekly makeshift markets was to benefit consumers, but middlemen and vendors are doing their business in these markets by flouting official price list.

The adviser was annoyed over establishment of some shops in front of washrooms set up in Shadman Sunday bazaar and unavailability of water and poor cleanness there. He voiced concern over out of order walkthrough gates installed at entry points of the Shadman market.

Interestingly, those officials briefed the adviser there were never seen before. On every missing facility, ZOR Akthar Chohan held other departments responsible for it. For example, on faulty walkthrough gate, he said Civil Defence was responsible while Wasa was responsible for nonfunctional washrooms.

Secretary market committee Fatima Batool told the adviser that the market committee took actions on the complaints of buyers while a number of visitors gathered there and registered their complaints with the adviser. The adviser assured them of resolving their complaints within two weeks.

This week again a number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets on account of wrong price fixation while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets on almost at double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets.

This week the price of potatoes new was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32, and potato store at Rs 12 to 13 per kg and sugar free fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, while market committee issued sugar free variety rate at Rs 32 per kg, while new variety was not available there.

The price of onion was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg. The price of tomato was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg.

Garlic China was stable at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs 100 per kg, and China variety was sold at 120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was unchanged at Rs 184 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs 126 to 130 per kg, while it sold at Rs 200 per kg. The price of brinjal was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, and local at Rs 30 to 32 per kg but not available on wrong pricing issues and vendors sold it silently at Rs 50 to 70 per kg. Bitter gourd farm was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs 20 to 25 per kg.

The price of methi was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing, while outside sold at Rs 40 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, not sold, Zucchini long at Rs 14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg, Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs 30 per kg. Pumpkin was stable at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Green chilli was fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 73 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Ladyfinger was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 per kg, Luffa was fixed at Rs 35, Arum was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, none of them sold there. Coriander was fixed at Rs 30 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs 28 to 40 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 40 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced to Rs 19 to 20 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.