Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a leading light for whole humanity

KARACHI: Speakers at a conference on Saturday stressed the need to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) whose life is a complete guidance and a source of inspiration for every Muslim irrespective of his age, creed or geographical background.

The conference titled ‘Birthday of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and Stability of Pakistan’ was attended by a huge number of religious scholars, students of different madaris, youth and citizens.

Addressing on the occasion, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Sajjada Nasheen of Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, said the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) brought light to the entire darkened world as He pulled out the mankind from the ultimate illiteracy and short-sightedness. “With His birth, He brought a revolution in human thinking, faith, civilization and culture which did not only change the lives of the people but altered the entire geography of the world,” he said. “Most of the issues and problems presently confronting the Muslim Ummah in general and the people of Pakistan in particular can be resolved if we follow the footsteps of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in true letter and spirit,” he added.

Pir Naqeeb said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a blessing for all humankind and His life and teachings are a way to achieve peace and salvation for all. He said Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) through His teachings spread the message of peace, tolerance, unity, brotherhood, equality and justice. “Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) guaranteed the protection of life, property and honour of even non-Muslims in an Islamic society,” he said, adding that those slitting throats, burning schools and worship places and committing terrorism in markets, bazars and hospitals have nothing to do with Islam.

Addressing on the occasion, Pir Hassan Haseebur Rehman said the Eid Milad-un-Nabi is the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) whose arrival led to the elimination of evil practices from the human society. “Today again, Islam and Muslims face conspiracies being hatched by imperial and Zionist powers and we can only counter those following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the teachings of Holy Quran in letter and spirit,” he said. “Instead of doing lip service in expressing our love and devotion for Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we need to follow His teachings in letter and spirit and implement those in all spheres of life,” he added.

Pir Haseeb said Islam is the religion of humanity, with a perfect constitution aimed at bringing people together. “Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave us one religion, which the Muslims divided into multiple sects and groups,” he lamented, and urged the Muslims to follow the precepts of Holy Quran for better guidance, besides ending their internal differences and forging unity among themselves to become a unified global force. “The life of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is the best example for the entire humanity. We should follow the path shown by Him in order to establish peace and end terrorism and tyranny from the society. His message of peace, love, justice and religious tolerance will always be a leading light for the whole humanity.”