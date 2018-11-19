Lahore Police foil bank robbery bid

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad foiled a bank robbery bid by arresting five dacoits in response to emergency call in the Green Town police area on Sunday.

The squad also recovered the looted cash and gold from their custody. A police spokesman said Dolphin Squad, team 124 and PERUs were on their routine patrolling in the area when they received an emergency call that four suspected persons were busy doing suspicious activity outside a private bank and they were in contact with someone inside the bank.

Dolphin Squad responded to the call within no time and found the robber inside the bank. The guard of the bank named Sadaqat Ali offered resistance to Dolphin Squad, over which, they called PERU 95 sector in charge and DSP.

The officers and PERU reached the scene and cordoned off the bank. Then they entered the bank and took the bank guard into their custody. Later, they rounded up other four other robbers. The robbers have been identified as Mazhar, Syed Muhammad, Ahmad Shah, Kamal Hussain and guard Sadaqat Hussain, residents of Kurram Agency, Para Chanar, Hangu and Peshawar. The robbers had sprayed black ink on CCTV cameras and looted 15 kg gold and local and foreign currency worth Rs 90 million. Dolphin DSP Sadar Umar Farooq Baloch also reached the scene and recovered the gold and cash from the custody of the dacoits.The arrested persons were handed over to local police for further process. The quick response of Dolphins saved the bank from big monetary loss. SP Bilal Zafar also appreciated the squad on their quick action.