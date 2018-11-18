close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Graduation ceremony

Islamabad

Islamabad : The entrepreneurial startups are very important for the economy of the country, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari.

"The government is encouraging business startups to increase employment in the country," he told a graduation ceremony at the National Incubation Centre here.

The special assistant said young entrepreneurs were the shining stars of the country. He said the names of the entrepreneurial start-ups at the centre had inspired him.

