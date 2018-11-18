UPBC organises video-link conference at Uzbek Embassy

Islamabad : A video-link conference was held at the Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad between Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tashkent and the members of Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Council (UPBC), Islamabad, says a press release.

More than 50 representatives from the business community of Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the meeting.

The meeting commenced by the welcome address of Islam Kazimovich Jasimov, first deputy chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan who greeted the participants at the forum and highlighted the importance of today’s video link discussion and hoped that this forum will help in bringing the two sides close for best business relations.

The discussion was moderated by Islam Kazimovich Jasimov, and Syed Amjad Ali, the chief liaison officer of UPBC, from Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s side respectively.

The speakers from both the sides expressed their enthusiasm and keen interest in exploring and exploiting the business opportunities existing in Pakistan and Uzbekistan and also the investment opportunities in the fields of textile, Information technology, hospitality/tourism, agriculture and agricultural machinery, raw construction material mainly cement industry, and mutual exchange of students in academic programs.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Sidikov Furqat Ahmedovich, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the development of new firms and companies in Uzbekistan which will help to foster smooth and good trade relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via importing/exporting the goods through Afghanistan.

Khalid Taimur, deputy president of the UPBC, highlighted the major activities/ events of the UPBC, to improve the business environment and development of entrepreneurship in Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Dr. Ikramov Adkham Ilkhamovich, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and also chairman of the UPBC, highlighted the activities of the UPBC, and reforms in Uzbekistan to improve the business environment and the development of entrepreneurship in the republic".

Shohruh Alikhanov, head of Department of Export Support Fund for small businesses and private entrepreneurship under the National Bank of Uzbekistan presented on the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.