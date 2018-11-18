Commissioner assures release of funds to Wasa in five days

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Commissioner, Jodat Ayaz has assured that the problem of non-payment of salaries and release of funds to Water and Sanitation Agency would be resolved in next four to five days.

The commissioner who also assumed charge of Director General RDA on Tuesday expressed these views while talking to this correspondent. The commissioner said, “I have discussed the matter with the relevant authorities of the finance department of Punjab government and we are hopeful that the issue pertaining to Wasa related to non-payment of salaries to its employees due to funds shortage will be resolved soon. The financial situation would become normal for Wasa with the release of funds to it in next four to five days, Jodat Ayaz remarked.

Earlier, on the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the commissioner held a meeting with Managing Director, Wasa, Raja Shaukat Mahmood and representatives of Wasa Workers Union headed by its chairman, Raja Javed Hussain.

The Managing Director, Raja Shaukat Mahmood apprised the commissioner about the problem of financial crisis of Wasa which has resulted in non-payment of salaries, utility bills, non-clearance of payments to contractors.

Similarly, union chairman, Raja Javed Hussain also expressed similar views with the commissioner and appealed to him for taking steps for resolution of problem in Wasa which erupted due to non-release of funds by the Punjab government. The commissioner assured both the Managing Director as well as union members that he would discuss the matter with the relevant authorities in Punjab government and get the matter resolved in short period.

Later on, talking to this scribe, the union chairman said that due to scarcity of funds, Wasa is unable to clear electricity bills to Iesco which is up to the tune of Rs135 million. The Iesco has threatened to disconnect power supply to tube wells if the water agency fails to clear electricity dues by next week. If the power supply is cut off then tube wells would stop operating which would create problem of water shortage in Rawalpindi city. Wasa at present requires amount around to Rs249.5392 million to pay salaries, Rs34 million, electricity charges Rs50 million, dues of staff against gazetted holidays worth Rs8 million, uniform allowances Rs1.539 million, house repairing allowances to staff Rs20 million.

He told that the union members during meeting with commissioner Rawalpindi have appealed to get the problem of release of funds to Wasa otherwise the situation is likely to worsen further in next three to four days if power supply to tube wells of Wasa is disconnected.

Similarly, Raja Javed told that he has convened an emergent meeting of the union to discuss on the overall situation obtaining in Wasa due to financial crunch arising because of non-release of funds to it. We would also discuss about strategy to be adopted in next three to four days if the situation remains the same related to funds shortage and non-payment of emoluments to the Wasa employees. The strategy could also include protest in favour of our demands, Raja Javed cleared.