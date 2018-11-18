30 Taliban militants killed in Nangarhar province

JALALABAD: Up to 30 militants have been confirmed dead as the government forces stormed Taliban hideouts in Khogiani district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, said a statement of the provincial govt released here on Saturday.

According to the statement, the government forces targeted Taliban hideouts in Zawi area of Khogiani district late Friday night, leaving up to 30 insurgents killed and several others injured, and they also destroyed five important centers of the insurgent group. No civilians and security personnel have been harmed in the operations, it said.