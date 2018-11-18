close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

30 Taliban militants killed in Nangarhar province

Top Story

November 18, 2018

Share

JALALABAD: Up to 30 militants have been confirmed dead as the government forces stormed Taliban hideouts in Khogiani district of the eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, said a statement of the provincial govt released here on Saturday.

According to the statement, the government forces targeted Taliban hideouts in Zawi area of Khogiani district late Friday night, leaving up to 30 insurgents killed and several others injured, and they also destroyed five important centers of the insurgent group. No civilians and security personnel have been harmed in the operations, it said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story