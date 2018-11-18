Peshawar admin launches digital land transfer system

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has launched a system of computerised and digitalised land transfer for the convenience and ease of the public.

This system, the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is stated to be a step towards transparency and accountability for the transfer of property.

Its fundamental aspects include the live broadcast of jalsa-e-aam on facebook and other social media platforms according to a schedule sanctioned one year in advance. As a result, the public would have complete knowledge of when the jalsa-e-aam of their area would be conducted. Secondly, biometric thumb impression and digital photo will be taken of the buyer, seller and witnesses to the land transfer, which would remain in the database as record. Finally, the inteqaal will be scanned and maintained in record along with the biometric data. These steps would ensure that a proper process is followed for the transfer of property and the record is maintained for future reference.