Buzdar announces safe city, dolphin force projects for DGK

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Safe City Project and the Dolphin Force will be introduced in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Presiding over a high level meeting at the Commissioner Office in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday, he said that immediate necessary measures should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people in DG Khan and indiscriminate action should be taken against the criminal elements. He said that the police should act swiftly to control street crimes.

He said that attitude of police should improve and 50 per cent problems would be resolve if police mend its ways. He said that complaints of victims should be addressed at the police stations as several matters were resolved with better attitude.

Buzdar further said that the Border Military Police would be strengthened further and measures would be taken to strengthen the Baloch Levies. Five new posts of the Border Military Police were being set up because law and order was the top priority.

He said that resources would be provided for the Dera Ghazi Khan Police Training College. Resources would also be given to purchase necessary equipments, he said, adding that attention should be paid on the traffic police while shortage of police should be overcome. Adviser Hanif Pittafi, MPA Ahmed Ali Dareshak, the additional chief secretary interior, the commissioner, the RPO and others attended the meeting. Earlier, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the DG Khan Urban Bus Service. Buses will be run on various routes of DG Khan which would provide comfortable and secure commuting.

The CM also inaugurated the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) regional office. He visited various sections of the new office. Briefing the chief minister, the additional IG CTD said that an amount of Rs 3 million had been spent on the office. The chief minister also witnessed training expertise of the CTD officers. The chief minister also inaugurated the Mobile Water Testing Lab and also visited the Government Degree College Model Town. Talking to the college students, he said that their problems would be resolved. He said that it was his first visit to an educational institution after assuming charge.

The chief minister also talked to delegations of the DG Khan Bar Council and the chambers of commerce. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was also a lawyer and was aware of the problems of his community.

He said that setting up of a lawyers’ colony in DG Khan and special economic zone would be reviewed. Meanwhile, Barthi, the hometown of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, and its adjoining areas had been electrified after 71 years as the chief minister inaugurated the electricity supply project in Dera Ghazi Khan. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, funds of billions of rupees for development of tribal areas and upgradation of Takht-e-Suleman to revenue tehsil had been announced. Five small dams, land record centres, NADRA centres, passport office and branches of the Bank of Punjab would also be set up.

Buzdar also laid the foundation stone 60-bed THQ Hospital, Rescue 1122 centre and 46-km long road from Fazla Kach and Sar Thook to Theekar, and 23 km road from Kharrar Buzdar to Hangloon, and their total cost is over Rs 1 billion rupees. He also inaugurated the mobile veterinary clinic van.

Talking to the participants, the CM said the time had come to end deprivations of the poor areas. He said we would provide mobile health units and four ambulances for the tribal areas. The ambulances service was being started in tribal areas to take women to hospitals in time. For four health centres of mother and child, 24 hours service was also being started. He said private university of Lahore has allocated one seat in every department for the students of tribal and poor area for free education. The quota for tribal students in engineering, medical and other universities was being increased. Four bulldozers were being provided to clear roads in tribal areas. The CM announced increasing hill allowance for employees from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.