I myself took U-turns: president

LAHORE: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement on "U-turns", President Arif Alvi on Saturday came forward in support of him and said that he too had taken "U-turns".

Visiting a shopping mall here, the president, while speaking to the media said: “I have taken many U-turns in my life. Decisions are taken according to the situations.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also came out in support of the prime minister's statement and said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement regarding U-turns was correct." He said: "Until a leader doesn't take a U-turn, he cannot take big decisions."