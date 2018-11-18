close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
A
APP
November 18, 2018
Some stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait to return today: FO

National

A
APP
November 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Saturday said that some of the Pakistanis stranded at Kuwait airport owing to cancellation of flights to Lahore were issued boarding passes on the day while rest would be accommodated by the airline on Sunday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said due to heavy rains, Kuwait had declared emergency for three days and its airport had suspended operations for few hours on Thursday.

Some Pakistani passengers transiting through Kuwait were stranded due to cancellation of flights of Kuwait airlines to Lahore.

On receipt of information, he said the team of Pakistan s embassy was sent to the airport to get in touch with Pakistanis and provide immediate assistance.

He said the ambassador spoke to the head of Kuwait airlines operations and pressed for accommodating women and children in today (Saturday)’s flight.

“As a result some passengers were issued boarding passes for the flight leaving for Lahore tonight. Remaining would be accommodated tomorrow, Inshaallah,” he said.

