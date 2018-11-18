close
November 18, 2018
November 18, 2018
Transport facility

Newspost

November 18, 2018

A large number of students from Islamabad and Rawalpindi are enrolled at the International Islamic University, Islamabad. In addition, its need- and merit-based scholarships have even allowed students from remote areas to move to the capital for higher studies. While the varsity offers many facilities, it doesn’t offer transport facility to students. The university is running only 75 buses for thousands of students living in different parts of the twin cities. Owing to the relatively small number of buses, many students are compelled to stand on the footstand of the already overloaded buses.

The university authorities must consider increasing the number of buses so that more students can benefit from this facility. Given the rising inflation rate, it is difficult for students to cover transport expenses. If more buses are included, it will make it easier for students to commute to and from the university.

Aamir Hameed Baloch ( Islamabad )

