Precious birds seized in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department officials seized precious birds from a man on Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town on Friday.

Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan told this correspondent that after receiving information about possible attempt of birds’ smuggling, a team was tasked to foil the bid.

He said that during checking, the wildlife staffers recovered 14 red-legged partridges and 18 parrots from a carrier identified as Sajidullah.

Separately, the wildlife department in Tank range foiled a bid to smuggle a falcon and arrested a man with the precious bird.