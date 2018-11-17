Precious birds seized in Lakki

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department officials seized precious birds from a man on Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town on Friday.
Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan told this correspondent that after receiving information about possible attempt of birds’ smuggling, a team was tasked to foil the bid.
He said that during checking, the wildlife staffers recovered 14 red-legged partridges and 18 parrots from a carrier identified as Sajidullah.
Separately, the wildlife department in Tank range foiled a bid to smuggle a falcon and arrested a man with the precious bird.
