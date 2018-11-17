Contractor booked for attacking MC team

OKARA: A contractor of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and his staff were booked for illegally digging ground and attacking the MC staff here on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Municipal Corporation Okara sub-engineer Amjad Sajjad reached Basti Rehmatpura on receiving information. He and his team found Shakil Ahmed of Sahiwal and his 11 gang members were digging the ground for laying SNGPL pipelines without obtaining the NOC from the municipal corporation. Upon inquiry, Shakil Ahmed told that they were put to labour by the SNGPL. When Sajjad asked for the permission letter, the SNGPL contractor could not produced nor showed the NOC. When he was directed to stop work, he and his gang members attacked the MC team with iron rods and digging tools. The MC team members M Sajjad Kamboh, Ghulam Murtaza, M Naseer and M Irfan sustained injuries. The accused fled the scene. A case was registered with the A-Division police station.