Sat Nov 17, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 17, 2018
Qureshi in UAE attend forum on Middle East

National

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in the UAE Friday for attending the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum, Geo News reported. The forum, organised by the UAE ministry of foreign affairs, will be attended by foreign ministers of various countries. The changing environment of Middle East and efforts to bring peace in the region will be discussed at the forum, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted. Qureshi will apprise the participants of Pakistan’s position on Middle East, he added. The foreign minister during his two-day visit will meet his UAE counterpart as well as other officials.

