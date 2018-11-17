close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

BAHAWALPUR: Former first-class cricket umpire Ameen Abbasi has expressed his grief on the demise of wife of former Test cricketer and Match Referee Anwar Khan.

He prayed that may All Allah rest he departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. The former Test cricketer was living in Chicago (USA) with his family now-a-days where his wife passed away.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports