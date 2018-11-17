Baig front-runner in CNS Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig was front-runner on the opening day at 8th Chief of Naval Staff Golf at Defence Raya Course on Friday.Ahmed Baig now a star of the national amateur golf circuit managed to glitter at the Defence Raya Golf Course during the first 18 holes of this 54 holes contest.

Regarded as a golf championship of repute and eminence, the Chief of Naval Staff Championship has attracted amateur golf champions from all over the country, with all of them seeking positions of merit during the course of the three rounds competition. Out of the 175 aspirants in search for the title, the one who stood out after the first 18 holes was young Ahmed Baig of Lahore Garrison Golf Club.

He dominated the opening days proceedings and flow of play with phenomenal and amazing command over his shot making and this is reflected in his score of gross 65, seven under par. No doubt Ahmed Baig showed excellence in hitting powerful drives off the tees and backed this up with crisp shots from the fairways and level headed and reliable putting on the greens.”I loved the playing conditions at Defence Raya,” said Ahmed.

Besides Ahmed Baig the other forceful ones who made their presence felt are Zhoaib Asif (DHA, Karachi), Muhammed Saqib (Garrison) and Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya). All these three contenders are bracketed at a gross score of 70,two under par and lie five strokes behind the leader, A.Baig. Zohaib Asif has looked really good on the first day and he compiled his score of 70,through five birdies, ten regulation pars, and three bogies. M.Saqib and Zunair Aleem have been equally steady and it appears these four accomplished ones have set the competition path for the remaining two rounds on Saturday and the final day,Sunday.

Some more competitors whose performance deserves a mention here are Rafay Raja (Rawalpindi) and Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) bracketed at a score of gross 73. Faisal Ali Malik is placed at a score of 74,and at 75 are Mohsen Zafar, Nasir Irshad and Zubair Ahmed.

In the race for honours in the net section Faisal Ali Malik is ahead of others with a high quality net round of 66.Another one who showed command was Murad A.Khan. These two succeeded in demonstrating control over their long game and the game around the greens and it was a pleasure to watch them.The 8th Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship was inaugurated by Salman Hanif.