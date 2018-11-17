close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

SL Army hockey team beat GCU

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Sri Lanka Army hockey team beat Govt College University (GCU) in a friendly match 2-1 here at Johar Town Stadium.GCU scored the opening goals in the first quarter which was levelled by Sri Lanka in the second quarter. And two minutes later Sri Lanka forwards took full advantage of GCU defence lapses and scored their second and winning goal.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports