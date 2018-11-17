SL Army hockey team beat GCU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sri Lanka Army hockey team beat Govt College University (GCU) in a friendly match 2-1 here at Johar Town Stadium.GCU scored the opening goals in the first quarter which was levelled by Sri Lanka in the second quarter. And two minutes later Sri Lanka forwards took full advantage of GCU defence lapses and scored their second and winning goal.
