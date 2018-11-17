Ibrahim Ali Bhai School reach semis

KARACHI: Ibrahim Ali Bhai Secondary School reached the semi-finals of the PVCA/EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament when they beat St Paul’s Public School by 32 runs here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Ibrahim Ali Bhai Secondary School were all out for 243 runs in 39.2 overs. Naeem Gull (78) and Irfanullah (52) batted well. Wali Hashmi, Tayyab Hussain and Khizer Khalid picked two wickets each.

In reply, St Paul’s Public School managed to score 211-8 in 40 overs. Khizer Khalid scored 81 runs. Haroon and Israr Khan took two wickets each.In the second quarter-final, Kamran Public School defeated Happy Place School by 66 runs at the same venue.

Batting first, Kamran Public School posted 217 runs in 38.3 overs. Hassan Jafri (104) batted brilliantly. Konain Abbas captured three wickets for 37 runs. Waqar Ansari and Abdullah Fazal took two wickets each.Happy Palace School were bundled out for 151 in 32.4 overs. Waqas Ansari top-scored with 44 runs. Rashid Ghani took three wickets.