Agricultural growth

If media reports are to be believed, the introduction of hybrid technology in the agricultural sector has augmented maize production by more than three times since it was launched for the purposes of sowing crops back in the 1990s. The maize crop in Pakistan presents a phenomenal success story, spanning over the past 20 years. It merits a mention that the private sector has continued to play a commendable role in driving the yield and productivity of the crop across the country. In Punjab alone, the average maize yield has tripled, going from 14 maunds per acre to 60 maunds per acre.

In addition, growth in corn production during the last two decades was as high as 320 percent. The downstream impact of the growth in maize production has been even more significant. The poultry industry has emerged as the largest consumer of grain, consuming 65 percent of the total production followed by 10 percent by silage, while wet milling and industrial processing consume the rest. The authorities concerned must continue introducing new techniques to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar