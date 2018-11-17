Peaceful protest

Every citizen has the right to protest. However, the lawyers who are involved in the Faisalabad incident must realise that protests can be carried out in a civilised manner. Damaging the court’s furniture, and breaking into the DC’s office and fighting with the DC are unprincipled and unforgivable tactics that are likely to draw criticism.

This situation has given rise to an important question: what stands between TLP supporters and these lawyers? Civil rights activist Rosa Park has rightly said that “Each person must live the life as a model for others”. What the lawyers should do in the future is to organise a peaceful protest.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana