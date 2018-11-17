Imran considers him a dictator: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP leader Khursheed Shah provided his analysis of a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding leaders taking U-turns. According to Geo News, while reacting to the prime minister’s statement, Khursheed Shah said, “Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses. He (PM Imran Khan) has made it clear and told the nation that he is Hitler,” Khursheed Shah added. According to the PPP leader, the prime minister was also sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn while he would be successful as he would. “No Hitler, who was also a dictator, has ever been successful in history,” Shah asserted.

Our correspondent adds from Sukkur: Khursheed Shah was joined in his press talk by former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other PPP leaders including Nisar Khoro, Waqar Mehdi, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Owais Shah and others in a meeting to discuss celebrating party’s Yaum-e-Tasees on November 30 in Sukkur. Briefing the media, Syed Qaim Ali said 150,000 PPP workers would gather in Sukkur for the ceremony which would be addressed by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and other party leaders. Shah said Bilawal Bhutto, Zardari wished to celebrate the party’s Yaum-e- Tasees in Sukkur.

He said ZA Bhutto laid the foundations of the party during the Ayub regime to rid the people of the dictatorial rule. He said ever since then, struggle against dictators and the anti democratic forces is the major policy plank of the party.

On the occasion, President PPP Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khoro said we are neither demanding resignation from the prime minister nor launching any drive against him, as his policies would drive him out of office before his constitutional term. Khuhro said 90 days of the PTI rule have dealt an unprecedented blow to the country’s economic situation. He said Imran’s accountability process is like that of Musharraf regime, who used NAB to break the opposition. He said the PTI’s cabinet members are reluctant to respond to allegations about the hidden assets of prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan.