Faryal did not conceal UAE Iqama, counsel tells SHC

KARACHI: The Pakistan People Party leader and MNA Faryal Talpur did not conceal any facts about holding of Iqama before the Election Commission of Pakistan at the time of filing of the nomination papers, Faryal's counsel told Sindh High Court on Friday.

Concluding arguments on the petition seeking disqualification of PPP MNA Faryal Talpur for concealing ownership of the UAE based Iqama in assets declaration before the ECP, Faryal’s counsel Farooq H Naek submitted that his client did not conceal any property or assets from the ECP. He submitted that there is no column in the election nomination papers to mention an Iqama as it is not a citizenship but a residence permit adding his client had cancelled the Iqama prior to filing the nomination papers for the general elections. He submitted that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had failed to produce any evidence about the ownership of the company and the assets in the UAE.

The petitioner Moazam Abbasi had submitted that PPP MNA Faryal Talpur, who is also sister of PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, was declared a returned candidate from Larkana. He submitted that Faryal Talpur concealed the UAE based Iqama and the company in her daughter’s name as well as four properties in Dubai which she purchased through her front men, in assets declaration from the ECP and also no disclosure was made in the statement of assets and liabilities even after becoming the legislator. The petitioner's counsel Khawaja Shamsul Islam earlier concluded arguments submitting that after the concealment of the fact the MNA Faryal Talpur was neither righteous nor sagacious in term of Article 63 of the Constitution and is liable to be disqualified from holding public office of MNA.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after hearing the arguments of the counsel adjourned the hearing till November 23. The court also adjourned hearing petitions of Mohammad Zubair, Mir Punhal Khan Talpur and Mumtaz Ali Chandio who had sought disqualification of the former and present members of the Sindh Assembly including Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Sial, Manzoor Wasan and Mir Nawab Ghaibi Sardar Khan Chandio for concealing the UAE Iqaama and other properties in assets declaration before the Election Commission. They submitted that after concealment of the fact the PPP legislators were neither righteous nor sagacious in terms of Article 63 of the Constitution and liable to be disqualified from holding public office of MNA and MPA.