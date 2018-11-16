Two more suspects killed in another Malir encounter

Malir police on Thursday claimed to have killed two more suspected criminals during an alleged encounter in Steel Town. This was the second consecutive shoot-out between police and suspects in District Malir in the past two days.

According to officials, the encounter took place near Steel Town Chowrangi on National Highway when during snap-checking the police tried to intercept a black Revo. However, the men in the vehicle opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, cops also fired back and killed two suspects on the spot after an exchange of fire.

According to SHO Rao Rafiq, a third accomplice of the deceased suspects managed to escape. Officials then took the SUV into custody and found weapons inside. Rafiq said the vehicle was reported to have been snatched earlier in the morning from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Following this, the police had been put on high alert and snap-checking had been started at the highway to prevent the vehicle from being taken out of the city.

Officials said they have also recorded the statement of Muhammad Rafay from whom the suspects had snatched the SUV near Disco Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In his statement, Rafay said he was returning home after having breakfast from a nearby Halwa Puri shop when three armed men intercepted him and snatched his vehicle at gunpoint.

He said they forced him to go with them and when he resisted they shot twice at the road as a warning. According to the complainant, the suspects later broke his cell phone and SIM card before dropping him near Safoora Chowrangi. Rafay filed a complaint with Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and the Anti-Car Lifting Cell after he finally reached home.

Police officials said that the victim has also identified the suspects killed in the encounter as the snatchers. They were later identified as Ahmed Hassan Shaikh and Akbar Ali. According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, Shaikh was wanted in about a dozen cases while Ali in four cases.

This was the second consecutive alleged encounter between police and suspects in District Malir. Earlier on Wednesday, Malir police also claimed to have killed two suspects who were allegedly trying to enter a factory with the intention to rob it.

Mansehra man shot dead

A man was shot dead over an old enmity in Orangi Town . SHO Asif Munawar said the police believed that the murder of 35-year-old Ibrahim Gul Rehman, who hailed from Mansehra, was the result of an old enmity.

Police officials said the incident took place in Mujahid Colony when the victim was sitting near his house and some unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at him. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.