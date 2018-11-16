Management trainees visit PSCA

LAHORE: Management and Professional Development Department visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

The senior management officers showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan.

Such projects ensure optimum security thresholds as they employ latest technologies and advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added. The delegation was later presented with souvenirs from the management of PSCA.