WAPDA rout KRL to stay alive in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Last season’s runners-up WAPDA recorded a much-needed win to stay alive when they routed Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by an innings and 24 runs in their second round Group I outing of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at SBP Ground on Thursday.

On the third day of the four-day game, off-spinner Zahid Mansoor captured 4-17 to dismiss KRL for only 162 in 83.1 overs. KRL had conceded 186 runs lead. Zahid, who had also played a useful innings of 45, finished the game with figures of 8-54.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, who made his international T20 debut against New Zealand recently in the UAE, ably backed Zahid with figures of 3-28 in 12 overs.For KRL, skipper Usman Arshad was the only batsman to put up a fight against the tidy bowling, scoring 64 off 114 deliveries, including seven hits to the fence.

KRL posted 110 in their first innings.

In response, WAPDA piled up 296.

WAPDA opened their account with ten points. They will face Lahore Blues in their last round outing next week.

Holders SNGPL, who lead Group I with 19 points, will meet KRL (9 points) in their last round fixture. That round will decide the finalists from the group.

In a Group II outing, here at UBL Sports Complex Ground, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) set a 318-run target for Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

HBL were gasping at 12-2 with Mohammad Waqas (0) and Saad Khan (4) having lost their wickets.

SSGCL, who had conceded 63 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 84-1 and declared it at 380-5 in 97 overs. Discarded international Fawad Alam chipped in with a solid unbeaten 85. The left-handed batsman smacked three fours in his cautious 138-ball knock. He shared 141 runs for the sixth wicket unbroken partnership with Aamer Yamin, who blasted unbeaten 74. Yamin smacked six fours and one six in his 106-ball knock.

Skipper Umar Amin (77) and Test discard Sami Aslam (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket to provide a solid base to the side. Umar, who was batting on 44 on the second day, smashed ten fours and one six.

Sami, who was not out on 38 on Wednesday, clobbered four fours in his 72-ball half century.Adil Amin scored 61 off 109 deliveries, hitting 11 fours. Discarded international pacer Umar Gul got 2-68.

In the other Group II showdown, here at Southend Club Ground, Karachi Whites gained 27 runs lead when they posted 338 all out in response to Peshawar’s total of 311.

Karachi Whites had resumed their second innings at 230-6. International all-rounder Anwar Ali hammered an entertaining 81 not out. The right-handed hard-hitting batsman smashed five sixes and four fours in his 98-ball feat.

Spinner Sajid Khan got 3-70. Mohammad Ilyas and Akmal Khan Durrani claimed two wickets each.At stumps Peshawar were 212-6 in their second innings in 62 overs. Nabi Gul (62) and skipper Akbar Badshah (42) shared 97 runs for the fifth wicket.

Nabi smashed six fours and one six from 113 deliveries. Akbar hammered one four and two sixes in his patient 80-ball knock.Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-61. Test discard Mohammad Sami claimed 2-26.