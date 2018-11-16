Expired meat

The tragic death of two children due to food poisoning has shed light on the fact that many eateries in our country are, unfortunately, not following the standards set for the provision of healthy and nutritious food. Recently, the relevant authorities have found expired meat from the warehouse of an eatery.

This has given rise to a few questions: Why are such eateries operating in the country without supervision? Is the life of a human this cheap in our country? The authorities concerned have the responsibility to ensure that all food outlets are offering quality food. Surprise raids should be conducted on a regular basis to ensure that all food outlets are following the highest standards. Any entity involved in violation of the rules and regulations should be sealed forever. There should be no lenience for the people who don’t care about public health.

Sidra Bilal

Karachi