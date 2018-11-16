Shelter homes

The news that the PM has laid the foundation stone of the first shelter home in Lahore sheds light on the fact that the PTI-led government is committed to facilitate the common man. It is good to note that the party has started a project to facilitate homeless people. The underlying purpose behind establishing these shelter homes is to provide accommodation to poor people who move to Lahore to find a decent source of income.

The decision by the Punjab government to establish shelter homes deserves credit and appreciation, and provides evidence that the welfare of people is the top priority of the incumbent PTI-led government. Steps like this will not only pay the way for the socio-economic development of the country, but will also allow individuals to lead a good life.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore