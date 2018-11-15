Thu Nov 15, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2018
Govt flayed for increasing power tariff

National

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has criticised the government for the reported hike in the electricity tariff.

Through a statement issued here on Wednesday, ANP spokesperson Zahid Khan said the government incompetency was exposed within 100 days. He said the 100 days agenda was political sloganeering while the commodities prices were being raised on a daily basis.

The ANP spokesperson said eliminating the subsidy on the electricity and putting the burden on the power consumers would further deteriorate the country’s economy.

